GCS: 3000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours following over 32.000 tests nationwide



GCS: 3000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours following over 32.000 tests nationwide.

A number of 3,000 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 32,000 tests nationwide, of which 26,768 are tests RT-PCR, and 6,026 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that (...)