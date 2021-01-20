Deloitte study: A quarter of employees have seen their roles change following the implementation of intelligent automation and a third will need to be retrained



Deloitte study: A quarter of employees have seen their roles change following the implementation of intelligent automation and a third will need to be retrained.

Almost a quarter of employees (23%) worldwide have seen their roles and ways of working change following the implementation of intelligent automation, according to the latest edition of Deloitte Automation with Intelligence survey, while one in ten already had to retrain. The study shows that (...)