Several members of the Cabinet get vaccinated against COVID-19, say immunization is the only way to get out of the pandemic.

Several members of the Citu Cabinet were vaccinated on Wednesday against COVID-19 at the vaccination center of the “Dr. Carol Davila” Central Military Emergency University Hospital. Subsequently, the first dose of vaccine was received by Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Justice Minister Stelian (...)