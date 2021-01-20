Romanian Alex Gavan gives up winter ascent of K2: For the moment, my time here is up



Romanian Alex Gavan gives up winter ascent of K2: For the moment, my time here is up.

Top Romanian alpinist Alex Gavan, who has teamed up with Italian Tamara Lunger in an attempt to climb K2 without supplemental oxygen this winter, announced that he has decided to give up the ascent "for the moment." "Humbly listening to the signs and getting the message when it is all around (...)