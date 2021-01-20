C&W Echinox: Romania Real Estate Investment Market Sees Nearly EUR1B Worth Of Deals In 2020

C&W Echinox: Romania Real Estate Investment Market Sees Nearly EUR1B Worth Of Deals In 2020. Romania’s real estate investment market showed resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with the volume of transactions reaching EUR914 million, 28% higher than in 2019, per the Romania Investment Marketbeat report released by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]