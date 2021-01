CMS Romania promotes Andrei Tercu to Tax Director

CMS Romania promotes Andrei Tercu to Tax Director. CMS Romania announces that Andrei Tercu has been promoted to Tax Director as of January 2021. Andrei joined the CMS team 5 years ago and has 13 years’ professional experience in the tax field, previously working with a Big 4 firm and with another specialist consulting company. Horea Popescu, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]