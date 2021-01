Romanian firefighters rescue dog, deer from icy waters

Romanian firefighters rescue dog, deer from icy waters. Military firefighters from the Emergency Situations Inspectorate in Alba county (ISU Alba) rescued a dog and a deer from icy waters on Tuesday, January 19, in two separate interventions. A deer got trapped in ice in the bed of a valley in the town of Cîmpeni, Alba County, on Tuesday, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]