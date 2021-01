UniCredit Bank Sees Romania's GDP Growing 3.7% in 2021

UniCredit Bank Sees Romania's GDP Growing 3.7% in 2021. Romania's economy is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels around mid-2022, with 3.7% economic growth in 2021 and 5% growth in 2022 after an estimated contraction of 5.5% in 2020, UniCredit Bank analysts estimate. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]