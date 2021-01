TeraPlast Appoints Lucian Anghel as Interim Non-Executive Director

TeraPlast Appoints Lucian Anghel as Interim Non-Executive Director. TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO), construction materials producer owned by businessman Dorel Goia, announced Wednesday it has appointed Lucian Anghel as interim non-executive director. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]