COVID vaccination campaign/ 38,338 people inoculated in past 24 hours. The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs today that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 38,338 people have received the anti-coronavirus vaccine in the past 24 hours. Of the people vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 35,146 were given the primer shot and 3,192 - the booster shot. The total number of people inoculated so far is 302,570, of whom 296,756 received the first dose, and 5,814 - the booster dose. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours 57 people experienced minor side effects - 10 had a local reaction and 47 had whole-body reactions. Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 928 common and minor reactions have been reported by the vaccination centers, out of which: 327 local reactions involving pain at the injection site; 601 whole-body reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, hives); one side effect occurrence is under investigation.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]