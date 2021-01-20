 
Romaniapress.com

January 20, 2021

PM Citu: Number of tests is not only indicator for decision-making, things are getting better
Jan 20, 2021

PM Citu: Number of tests is not only indicator for decision-making, things are getting better.

The number of tests and positive results of COVID-19 does not represent the only indicator taken into account when adopting decisions, said Wednesday Prime minister Florin Citu, mentioning that persons admitted to the Intensive Care Unit or phone calls made to single number 112 indicate an improvement regarding the situation of the pandemic. The clarifications were made during a press conference, where the Prime Minister was asked if the information is confirmed, namely that authorities have no clear evidence of COVID-19 cases at the county level. In this sense, a clarification made by the National Institute of Public Health was made, according to which laboratories that are doing tests for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 report in the online platform only the total number and processed tests, and at the central level there is no data per county. "Here you have an exaggerated conclusion. We have a clear evidence and the data says very clearly what we know is being tested. At the same time, this press release refers to the fact that tests are being conducted at home as well. There are many home antigen tests and there are people who are testing positive at home. Some of these people call the Department of Public Health and say that they tested positive and then do a PCR test, some of them do not. This is what this refers to. There are many tests being made in Romania, but are not being reported. All that is tested within the medical system and all that is reported, is publicly reported. And the analysis that we have - are we are looking at several indicators, not just the number of tests - if we look at what is happening, at the number of people calling the emergency line, if we look at what is happening in the ICU's, we see things everywhere are improving," Citu said. He added that the restrictions maintained during the holiday period allowed the number of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest drop, and given the conditions in which the tendency will hold, restaurants could be reopened. Asked about how schools could be reopened, given that there is no clear evidence of cases at a county level, the Prime Minister reiterated that the number of people getting sick is not the only indicator taken into consideration.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tribute to the victims of the Bucharest anti-Jewish pogrom of January 21 - 23, 1941 A commemoration ceremony in the memory of the victims of the Bucharest anti-Jewish pogrom of January 21 – 23, 1941 was organized on Thursday by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania and the Jewish Community in Bucharest at the Monument of the Martyrs of the pogrom near the Great... (...)

Stefan-Alexandru Toderita Exceeds 10% Ownership in Romcarbon Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO), one of the major plastic packaging producers in Romania, announced Thursday that board member Stefan-Alexandru Toderita, exceeded the 10% holding threshold in the company on January 20.

Pensioners' organisation: Inflation-pegged pension rises will drive retirees below poverty line The "Unirea" National Federation of Romanian Pensioners (FNUPR) calls out Labor Minister Raluca Turcan over the gap between the planned pension pegging to inflation (2 - 3 percent) and the rapid surge of food, medicines and utility prices by 10 - 20 percent, which will bring (...)

Ambassador Maior attended Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony: Romania remains firmly committed at the side of the United States Romania’s ambassador to the US George Cristian Maior expressed his conviction that the term in office of the new American President Joe Biden, who has been a constant supporter of Romania, will see the reaffirmation of both sides’ commitment to deepening and developing the Strategic Partnership. (...)

Over 39,000 vaccines administered in last 24 hours; total number since start of vaccination campaign - 348,000 The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, 39,712 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, the total number from the beginning of the vaccination campaign reaching over 348,000. (...)

Government includes new priority groups in phase two of mass vaccination campaign. Romania, above the European average in terms of COVID-19 vaccination Prime Minister Florin Cîţu says Romania will get 2.4 million doses of vaccine by the end of March, Radio Romania International reports. The government has amended the National Vaccination Strategy to expand the list of priority social groups targeted by the second phase of the ongoing mass (...)

Bucharest Mayor Dan on easing restrictions: Let's wait a few more days, see that situation settles The General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, declared on Thursday that an eventual ease of restrictions will be analysed within the Emergency Situations Committee of Bucharest Municipality, but it will have to wait a few more days, in order to see how the situation will settle. “Firstly, we need (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |