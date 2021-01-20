Iohannis congratulates Biden, Harris on Inaguration Day: Convinced together we will continue to develop Strategic Partnership

Iohannis congratulates Biden, Harris on Inaguration Day: Convinced together we will continue to develop Strategic Partnership. President Klaus Iohannis offered congratulations to US incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. "Congratulations to President Joe Biden and to Vice President Kamala Harris. I am convinced that together we will continue to develop and deepen the Strategic Partnership to the benefit of our peoples and to work in the true spirit of transatlantic values," Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in today as US President and Vice President, respectively, in a ceremony at the US Capitol. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]