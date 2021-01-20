 
Corvin Castle to bid for award of European Heritage Label
The administration of the "Corvin Castle" Museum and the Hunedoara City Hall sent the National Heritage Institute (INP) the necessary documentation for the historic monument to enter the national preselection for the title of European Heritage site, a distinction that is awarded only every two years and for just one site in an EU member state, the local administration said. According to the Hunedoara City Hall, at the beginning of March, INP will designate a maximum two sites that will then represent Romania in the final selection for this title, made by a panel of independent experts under the responsibility of the European Commission. "The Corvin Castle is an iconic element for Hunedoara and even for Transylvania. It was and remains in the central focus of the Hunedoara City Hall's efforts because, beside its historical, symbolic and cultural value, especially in recent years, the castle has become a driver for the economic development of this area. For all these reasons, we consider that any approach meant to promote this medieval site in our city is not only necessary, but obligatory," declared Hunedoara mayor Dan Boboutanu. According to the Hunedoara local authorities, the Corvin Castle meets all the important requirements of the selection procedure, as the monument itself and its 15th-century owners, John Hunyadi and then Matthias Corvinus each played a major role in the history of Europe. The castle is a tourist attraction for thousands of people from Europe, but also from other parts of the world. Thus, in 2019 it was visited by over 400,000 Romanian and foreign tourists, and last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic which forced the monument into total closure for two months, it welcomed no less than 200,000 visitors. The only Romanian site to hold the European Heritage Label so far is the Sighet Memorial in Sighetu Marmatiei - Maramures County, which received the title in 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Blada, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

