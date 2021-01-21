Some activities in Romania’s capital could resume as COVID-19 infection rate declines

Some activities in Romania’s capital could resume as COVID-19 infection rate declines. Bucharest's COVID-19 infection rate dropped to 2.96 per thousand residents over the past 14 days as of January 20. Romania's capital thus moves from the red to the yellow scenario, allowing some activities in the city to resume, including indoor restaurants, theaters, and cinemas, Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]