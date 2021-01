Romania’s new ruling coalition plans to mend justice laws by June

Romania's center-right Government drafted and passed a memorandum to meet the European Commission's requirements under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which establishes an "ambitious" timetable, prime minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, January 20.