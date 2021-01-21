BPO firm Teleperformance needs another 400-500 employees this year in Romania

BPO firm Teleperformance needs another 400-500 employees this year in Romania. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm Teleperformance Romania plans to open another 400-500 new positions for foreign language speakers this year. "We plan to end this year with 1,500 employees, which means that, during the year, we will open between 400 and 500 employment opportunities for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]