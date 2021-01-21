C&W Echinox: Romania’s real estate investment market shows “incredible resilience”

C&W Echinox: Romania’s real estate investment market shows “incredible resilience”. The total volume of investments in real estate assets in Romania reached EUR 914 million in 2020, up 28% compared to 2019. This evolution illustrates the overall resiliency of the Romanian investment market during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Romania Investment Marketbeat launched (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]