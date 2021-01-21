Retailer Mega Image leases cold storage, offices in logistic hub near Bucharest

Retailer Mega Image leases cold storage, offices in logistic hub near Bucharest. Supermarket chain Mega Image, part of Ahold Delhaize group, which operates one of the widest networks of stores in Bucharest, has leased 4,500 sqm of cold storage and office spaces in Chitila Logistic Hub. "The last months have shown us that we need to adapt quickly and find concrete solutions (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]