 
Romaniapress.com

January 21, 2021

Retailer Mega Image leases cold storage, offices in logistic hub near Bucharest
Jan 21, 2021

Retailer Mega Image leases cold storage, offices in logistic hub near Bucharest.

Supermarket chain Mega Image, part of Ahold Delhaize group, which operates one of the widest networks of stores in Bucharest, has leased 4,500 sqm of cold storage and office spaces in Chitila Logistic Hub. "The last months have shown us that we need to adapt quickly and find concrete solutions (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tribute to the victims of the Bucharest anti-Jewish pogrom of January 21 - 23, 1941 A commemoration ceremony in the memory of the victims of the Bucharest anti-Jewish pogrom of January 21 – 23, 1941 was organized on Thursday by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania and the Jewish Community in Bucharest at the Monument of the Martyrs of the pogrom near the Great... (...)

Stefan-Alexandru Toderita Exceeds 10% Ownership in Romcarbon Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO), one of the major plastic packaging producers in Romania, announced Thursday that board member Stefan-Alexandru Toderita, exceeded the 10% holding threshold in the company on January 20.

Pensioners' organisation: Inflation-pegged pension rises will drive retirees below poverty line The "Unirea" National Federation of Romanian Pensioners (FNUPR) calls out Labor Minister Raluca Turcan over the gap between the planned pension pegging to inflation (2 - 3 percent) and the rapid surge of food, medicines and utility prices by 10 - 20 percent, which will bring (...)

Ambassador Maior attended Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony: Romania remains firmly committed at the side of the United States Romania’s ambassador to the US George Cristian Maior expressed his conviction that the term in office of the new American President Joe Biden, who has been a constant supporter of Romania, will see the reaffirmation of both sides’ commitment to deepening and developing the Strategic Partnership. (...)

Over 39,000 vaccines administered in last 24 hours; total number since start of vaccination campaign - 348,000 The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, 39,712 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, the total number from the beginning of the vaccination campaign reaching over 348,000. (...)

Government includes new priority groups in phase two of mass vaccination campaign. Romania, above the European average in terms of COVID-19 vaccination Prime Minister Florin Cîţu says Romania will get 2.4 million doses of vaccine by the end of March, Radio Romania International reports. The government has amended the National Vaccination Strategy to expand the list of priority social groups targeted by the second phase of the ongoing mass (...)

Bucharest Mayor Dan on easing restrictions: Let's wait a few more days, see that situation settles The General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, declared on Thursday that an eventual ease of restrictions will be analysed within the Emergency Situations Committee of Bucharest Municipality, but it will have to wait a few more days, in order to see how the situation will settle. “Firstly, we need (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |