Carrefour consolidates warehouse base in Romania to support expansion

Carrefour consolidates warehouse base in Romania to support expansion. French retailer Carrefour, active on the Romanian market since 2001, has renewed its contract for the 85,000 sqm warehouses operated in P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park (pictured) near Bucharest for another three years and doubled the warehouse space held in the western part of Romania at Deva to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]