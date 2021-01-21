Restart Energy seeks EUR 3-5 mln by bond issue to finance USD 500 mln investments
Jan 21, 2021
Restart Energy seeks EUR 3-5 mln by bond issue to finance USD 500 mln investments.
Restart Energy, a Romanian entrepreneurial company developed in Timisoara by local businessman Armand Domuta, which recently announced plans for USD 500 million investments in renewable power capacities, will begin its expansion with a EUR 3-5 mln green bond issue on the Bucharest Stock (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]