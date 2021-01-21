RO market regulator abandons attempts to settle retail market liberalization
Jan 21, 2021
RO market regulator abandons attempts to settle retail market liberalization.
More than four weeks after Romania started a controversial liberalization process on the retail electricity market, energy market regulator ANRE issued a final order that failed to address the problems signaled by consumers and specialists. The order brings nothing new and offers no protection (...)
