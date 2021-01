UniCredit trusts RO Govt. can cut public deficit to 4% of GDP in 2022

UniCredit trusts RO Govt. can cut public deficit to 4% of GDP in 2022. Romania's public deficit will drop to 7% of GDP this year and 4% in 2022, from 9.8% of GDP in 2020, according to UniCredit Bank's latest country report, quoted by Economica.net. The fiscal consolidation might be even stronger if the economy recovers faster than expected. The bank's analysts