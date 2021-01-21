Bucharest Emergency Situations Committee could decide relaxation of anti-COVID measures late this week

Bucharest Emergency Situations Committee could decide relaxation of anti-COVID measures late this week. The Emergency Situations Committee of Bucharest could be convened in a meeting at the end of this week and could propose the adoption of a decision to relax the sanitary measures in the Capital, taking into account the decrease in the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 cases. "It is gladdening that today we had an incidence rate of 2.96 per thousand. In the next 48 hours we will monitor the incidence rate, the degree of infection and in the fortunate situation, which we also want - tomorrow and the day after tomorrow the incidence will be below 3 per thousand - the day after tomorrow we will convene the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations and we will propose the adoption of a decision by which to relax some of the measures in force at this time, as far as legal regulations allow us," the Prefect of Bucharest, Traian Berbeceanu, said on Wednesday evening in a telephone intervention at Digi 24 private television broadcaster. According to him, it would be about allowing the functioning with a maximum capacity of 30% of institutions / theaters, theaters and cinemas, reopening of indoor activities of restaurants, bars, cafes, etc., up to a maximum of 30% of the space, as well as the permission of the activities with the public, up to the limit of 30% of the destined space, of the economic operators licensed in the field of gambling. "Fortunately, through a joint effort of the citizens of Bucharest, first of all, but also of the authorities, the incidence of COVID-19 infection has decreased to 2.96 / per thousand inhabitants. This pieces of news that can only make us happy! (...) We call for the strict observance of the measures in force, so that, soon, the relaxation measures can be even more generous," the prefect wrote on his Facebook page.