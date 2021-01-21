Romania’s president congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on inauguration day

President Klaus Iohannis sent a congratulatory message to US president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris as the two were sworn in on January 20. "Congratulations to President Joe Biden and to Vice President Kamala Harris. I am convinced that together we will continue to develop and (...)