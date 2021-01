Nuclearelectrica Disconnects Cernavoda Unit 1 Friday Night

Nuclearelectrica Disconnects Cernavoda Unit 1 Friday Night. Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica on Thursday said it would shut down nuclear reactor 1 at the power plant in Cernavoda on Friday to Saturday night (January 22-23, 2021) for repairs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]