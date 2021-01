Courtyard Hotel in Bucharest Ends 2020 with 25% of Forecast Occupancy Rate

Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca by Marriott Hotel, which opened in northern Bucharest in 2019, ended last year with a quarter of the occupancy rate owner Lithuania's Apex Alliance had estimated.