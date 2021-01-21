Deliveries throughout Bucharest and Ilfov: BeeFast reports a triple turnover compared to estimates at the beginning of 2020



Deliveries throughout Bucharest and Ilfov: BeeFast reports a triple turnover compared to estimates at the beginning of 2020.

BeeFast delivered on average in 55 minutes in Bucharest in 2020 BeeFast, a local super fast delivery tech start-up, has grown from 16 deliveries / day in early 2020 to a maximum of 580 deliveries / day by the end of the year. 65% of the turnover was generated by... The post Deliveries (...)