George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest unveils donated Steinway piano in concert streaming online. The George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest will unveil its new Steinway piano in a concert on January 21, delivered by Daniel Ciobanu and conducted by Gabriel Bebeşelea. The concert will be held without an audience, and will stream online. The piano is the first “significant donation” to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]