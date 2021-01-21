Air police missions of Spanish Air Force Detachment, Romanian pilots at Mihail Kogalniceanu base

Air police missions of Spanish Air Force Detachment, Romanian pilots at Mihail Kogalniceanu base. A detachment of the Spanish Air Force, consisting of approximately 130 military personnel - pilots and technical personnel - and equipped with two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, will carry out Enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command in February and March, together with F-16 Fighting Falcon, MiG-21 LanceR aircraft and Romanian Air Force soldiers, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). The deployment of the Spanish detachment to Air Base 57 'Mihail Kogalniceanu', the cited source states, is part of the implementation of the Action Plan to ensure NATO's operational capacity on the eastern flank of the Alliance both in the northern and southern parts of the region and demonstrates NATO's unity and determination as a response to the challenges of the security environment. MApN says that Air Police missions and joint training contribute to the development of the response and deterrence capabilities, as well as to strengthening interoperability between the Romanian Air Force and the Spanish Air Force, demonstrating involvement and determination in the context of the challenges generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.