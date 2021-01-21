GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.878 following 30.000 tests nationwide. Bucharest Emergency Situation Committee could decide relaxation of anti-COVID measures late this week

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.878 following 30.000 tests nationwide. Bucharest Emergency Situation Committee could decide relaxation of anti-COVID measures late this week. As many as 2,878 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 30,000 tests nationwide, of which 24,552 are RT-PCR tests and 5,474 are rapid antigenic tests the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]