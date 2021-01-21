Bucharest’s railway link to the airport: Several daily connections canceled for two weeks

Bucharest’s railway link to the airport: Several daily connections canceled for two weeks. State-owned railway operator CFR SA announced a reduced timetable for the trains connecting Bucharest’s Gara de Nord station to the Henri Coandă International Airport as works are carried out to the railway line, Adevarul reported. Between January 25 and February 8, rail welding works are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]