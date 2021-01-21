 
Senate head Dragu: Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism, topical dangers, must be firmly countered by society
Senate head Dragu: Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism, topical dangers, must be firmly countered by society.

Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism are topical dangers, which must be firmly countered by society, Senate President Anca Dragu said on Thursday, on the occasion of the Commemoration of the January 1941 Anti-Jewish Bucharest Pogrom. "Today we pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Bucharest Pogrom, a series of persecutions and atrocities against the Jewish population. 80 years ago, the heavy atmosphere with a strong anti-Semitic climate and the instability of the political system at that time culminated in a series of actions of extreme violence," affirmed Anca Dragu during the commemorative event organized online by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania. According to the Senate President, "The Bucharest pogrom of January 1941 represents a reprehensible moment in our country's history, a moment that we must assume, understand and from which to learn that democratic values and principles must be defended day by day". "Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism are topical dangers, dangers that if we do not firmly counteract, our society and all of us will suffer. Our obligation, 80 years after this tragedy, is to properly pay tribute to the memory of those who had to suffer in this dishonorable event and to make sure that this drama will always remain alive in our consciences," Anca Dragu went on to say.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

