CONAF: 44 percent of companies have three or more women at highest level.

Roughly 44% of companies have three or more women at the highest level, unlike four years ago, show the market analyses conducted by McKinsey & Company, globally, as presented by CONAF - National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurs. "Women should also be promoted in state-owned companies, following the private milieu model, for top management positions and as members of the boards of directors," said Cristina Chiriac, CONAF President. Research shows that the discrepancies start at the early stages of management, arguing that for every 100 men hired and promoted, only 72 women receive the same treatment, so many of them are stuck at beginner levels. Thus, the disproportionate result from the top of the pyramid does not seem so surprising. Moreover, studies show that although women in leadership positions are graduates of more prestigious schools than men in the same roles, they are less likely to become leaders in companies, have shorter contracts as CEOs, and are paid less for the same positions. "Today, productivity is the key word for most organizations, and various management teams can be the secret to success. In mixed groups, at any level, more innovative approaches are developed, and the decision-making process is more complex and efficient. Companies can benefit from the critical thinking and creativity that derives from the exchange of ideas between men and women on boards. The presence of a constant number of women in management also contributes to the creation of an attractive work environment, which helps to recruit the best resources. Future employees are increasingly interested in the issues of diversity in the workplace, and the most talented are pursuing more than financial rewards," said Cristina Chiriac.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)