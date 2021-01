Traded Value on Bucharest Stock Market Grew 56% in Jan-Sept 2020

Traded Value on Bucharest Stock Market Grew 56% in Jan-Sept 2020. The total value traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its multilateral trading system reached RON12.69 billion in January-September 2020, up 56.27% on the year, despite risks and a deteriorated macroeconomic environment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]