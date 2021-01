Stefan-Alexandru Toderita Exceeds 10% Ownership in Romcarbon

Stefan-Alexandru Toderita Exceeds 10% Ownership in Romcarbon. Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO), one of the major plastic packaging producers in Romania, announced Thursday that board member Stefan-Alexandru Toderita, exceeded the 10% holding threshold in the company on January 20. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]