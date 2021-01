Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 9.1pp in Jan-Nov

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 9.1pp in Jan-Nov. Romania's general government debt (the public debt) went up by 24% - or RON 90 billion (EUR 18.4 bln) - in the first eleven months of 2020 to RON 464.0 billion (EUR 95.2 bln) at the end of November. The public debt to GDP ratio rose by 9.1pp to 44.4% of GDP at the end of November, from 35.3% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]