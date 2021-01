Romanian leading electro-IT retailer Altex donates land for hospital

Altex Romania, the largest electro-IT retailer in the country, wants to donate a 4-hectare land in Piatra Neamt - the hometown of its founder Dan Ostahie - to the municipality for a new hospital. The land is located on Mihai Viteazul Street, near the Polyvalent Hall. "I was born and raised in (...)