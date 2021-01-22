Romanian tech company Tremend opens Luxembourg office to supervise projects for EU

Romanian tech company Tremend opens Luxembourg office to supervise projects for EU. Romanian IT solutions provider Tremend has opened an office in Luxembourg that will focus on expanding the portfolio of projects with the European Commission and other international institutions. In 2020, 13.5% of the company's turnover came from projects for the European Commission. Tremend (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]