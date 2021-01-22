Five tonnes of medical supplies from Qatar flown into Romania

Five tonnes of medical supplies from Qatar flown into Romania. The Romanian Air Force on Thursday used a C-130 Hercules aircraft to fly into Romania approximately five tonnes of medical supplies from Qatar needed for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the Defence Ministry (MApN). The supplies consist of 500,000 1 ml syringes and 450,000 3 ml syringes. The flight was carried out at the request of the Emergency Management Department as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. MApN points out that the distribution of the medical devices to the vaccination centres will be carried out by modes of transport provided by the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]