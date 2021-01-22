RO vaccination campaign coordinator expects first two weeks of February to be “complicated"



Romania is set to receive a new batch of 180,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, which will add to the 130,000 doses currently in storage, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign. He also said that almost 500,000 are scheduled for the vaccine (...)