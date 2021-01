Paint Manufacturer Sarcom Set to Continue Investments in 2021

Paint Manufacturer Sarcom Set to Continue Investments in 2021. Paint and coatings manufacturer Sarcom Valcea has budgeted EUR300,000 investments for 2021, after a 2020 that its owners, brothers Aurel and Marinica Potop, say was good though atypical. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]