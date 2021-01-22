Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,699; tests performed in last 24 hours: 29,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,699; tests performed in last 24 hours: 29,000. As many as 2,699 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following about 29,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,712 are RT-PCR tests and 5,899 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 706,475 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 645,923 people were declared cured. To date, 5,268,464 RT-PCR tests and 69,007 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 23,712 RT-PCR tests were performed (15,012 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,700 on request) and 5,899 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]