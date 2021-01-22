Enel X Romania installs over 1,200 photovoltaic panels for the Mega Image retailer

Enel X Romania installs over 1,200 photovoltaic panels for the Mega Image retailer. Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, implements two projects to develop photovoltaic systems for the retailer Mega Image in Popești Leordeni and Sibiu, with an installed capacity of over 500 kWp. The project in Ilfov County involves the turnkey (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]