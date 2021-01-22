2020 is third in top three years in terms of the total fines applied by the Competition Council



2020 is third in top three years in terms of the total fines applied by the Competition Council.

The Competition Council has proven to be proficient even in times of pandemic Authors: Cătălin Suliman (partner), Georgeta Gavriloiu (counsel) Filip & Company 2020 was very intense in the competition sector, the activity of the competition authority seeming unaffected by the pandemic, (...)