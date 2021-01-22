Tremend continues its international expansion strategy and opens an office in Luxembourg

Tremend continues its international expansion strategy and opens an office in Luxembourg. Tremend, one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the region in Deloitte and Financial Times 1000 Europe rankings, opens an office in Luxembourg, strengthening its position in the Benelux area. Thus, the company reaffirms its position as a top European technology provider and its strategic (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]