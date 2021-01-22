1080 vulnerable children continued their education in 2020 due to the strategic partnership between Raiffeisen Bank and United Way Romania



1080 vulnerable children continued their education in 2020 due to the strategic partnership between Raiffeisen Bank and United Way Romania.

Raiffeisen Bank, a strategic partner of the United Way Romania Foundation, helped the vulnerable children enrolled in the organization’s programs to continue their education in 2020. 1080 children in different situations of vulnerability (who come from socio-economically disadvantaged families, (...)