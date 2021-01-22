GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 cases count rises by 2.699 in the last 24 hours following 29.000 tests nationwide

As many as 2,699 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following about 29,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,712 are RT-PCR tests and 5,899 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]