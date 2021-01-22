 
Romaniapress.com

January 22, 2021

MS requests postponement of relaxation measures in Bucharest, due to cases of infection with new SARS-CoV-2 variant
Jan 22, 2021

MS requests postponement of relaxation measures in Bucharest, due to cases of infection with new SARS-CoV-2 variant.

Two other cases of infection with the increased transmissibility SARS-CoV-2 variant were sequenced at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases "Matei Bals", informed the Ministry of Health, specifying that it recommended, on Friday, to the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU) to postpone the decisions to relax the restrictions. According to the cited source, both cases are from Bucharest, neither of the two people having traveled abroad. "Patients are in good general condition, are isolated at home and are supervised by the family doctor according to the methodology in force. Currently, other sequencing tests are being processed in the "Matei Bals" INBI laboratory, with the results being expected. (...) Considering the emergence of the new variant in Bucharest, the Ministry of Health recommended today to the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU) the postponement of the relaxation decisions," states the same source. The Ministry of Health recommends that the population request testing for COVID-19 at the first symptoms of the disease. "Given the greater infectiousness of this variant, in parallel with the National Vaccination Campaign, the protection measures remain equally important: the correct wearing of the protective mask, the avoidance of crowded areas, the social distancing and the hygiene of the hands," underlines the Ministry of Health.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Anti-vaccination campaign: 37.840 people immunized in the last 24 hours The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that, within the last 24 hours, there were 37,840 people immunized, according to the data placed at the disposal by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination Register. From the (...)

Deputy PM Barna meets acting head of the EC's Representation in Romania: Fast, efficient implementation of National Recovery and Resilience Plan is essential At this moment, ensuring an as fast and efficient as possible implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is “essential” for the Romanian authorities, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said at his meeting today with Istvan Jakab, acting head of the European Commission’s (...)

Foreign Ministry announces change of U.S. air travel requirements in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic All US-bound air travelers are required to present upon boarding a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours (3 days) before arrival to the US; both molecular and antigen tests are accepted, Romania’s Foreign Ministry said in a release on the new measures announced by the American (...)

Economy Minister: Romania has the highest tax burden on the minimum wage Romania has the highest tax burden on the minimum wage, as employees share their income almost 50-50 with the state, therefore the zero tax on the minimum wage will be enforced starting with 2022 in various sectors of the economy, said Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Business (...)

Romania supports European Labor Authority's reaching full operational capacity Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu (photo R) on Friday received the Executive Director of the European Labor Authority (ELA), ambassador Cosmin Boiangiu, expressing on this occasion Romania’s support for the Authority reaching full operational capacity and efficiency, as in a few months it will (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Spanish counterpart Gonzalez Laya address in phone call full operationalization of Strategic Partnership The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a phone call, on Friday, with his Spanish counterpart Aranha Gonzalez Laya, opportunity with which the “substantial” character of the strategic partnership between the two countries was confirmed, both dignitaries invoking the anniversary, in (...)

Bucharest restaurants , bars and cafàs allowed to operate at maximum 30 percent of capacity as of Monday Bucharest Prefect Traian Berbeceanu (photo) announced on Friday the decision taken by the Bucharest Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations to ease several restrictions imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that restaurants, bars and cafés will be allowed to operate between (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |