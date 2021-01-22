Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 37,840 people immunized within past 24 hours

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 37,840 people immunized within past 24 hours. The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that, within the last 24 hours, there were 37,840 people immunized, according to the data placed at the disposal by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination Register. From the vaccinated people in the last day, 36,429 people were vaccinated with one dose and 1,411 people vaccinated with two doses. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, until now there were 374,681 people vaccinated, of which 363,426 vaccinated with one dose, and 11,255 people vaccinated with two doses.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]