Deputy PM Barna meets acting head of the EC’s Representation in Romania: Fast, efficient implementation of National Recovery and Resilience Plan is essential



Deputy PM Barna meets acting head of the EC’s Representation in Romania: Fast, efficient implementation of National Recovery and Resilience Plan is essential.

At this moment, ensuring an as fast and efficient as possible implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is “essential” for the Romanian authorities, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said at his meeting today with Istvan Jakab, acting head of the European Commission’s (...)